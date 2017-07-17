Alfred Angelo issues statement after filing for bankruptcy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Bridal gown company Alfred Angelo confirmed Sunday it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and all stores and wholesalers are now closed.

On Thursday, Alfred Angelo posted signs saying stores were closed. But after the announcement, the company stayed tight lipped.

This abrupt decision by the Delray Beach, Fla.-based company left customers with a lot of questions, including refunds and if they would get their dresses they had ordered.

On Sunday, the company finally posted a statement on its website confirming that it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

All stores and wholesalers are now closed.

The company says customers should send an email to the trustee at alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com.

That email address is different from one that brides had been told to contact on Thursday.

Alfred Angelo says it apologizes for the inconvenience and hardship.

The decision to go out of business so quickly has left workers without jobs and future brides without their dresses.

Other companies have been stepping up, offering discounts to customers now in a bind.

Statement posted on the company's website:

Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith is the duly appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.



We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We greatly appreciate your patience. Thank you.