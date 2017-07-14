Brides were told Alfred Angelo Bridal stores are closing, causing some brides to panic

Brides across the country are worried about their big day after being told that one of the world's largest wedding dress retailers has filed for bankruptcy.

Alfred Angelo Bridal is closing many of its locations due to reports of bankruptcy. The company's website makes no mention of the closure. The website currently is offering dresses that are "new for Fall 2017."

Now, the question is whether the women with dress orders will get their gowns in time - or their money back.

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Fl., Alfred Angelo Bridal designs wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and wedding accessories. In 2014, Alfred Angelo celebrated 80 years of dressing brides for their big day.

Alfred Angelo operates nearly 60 locations from coast to coast, and its dresses are available at 800 locations. It is unclear if just some or all locations are closing.

Employees at a California location said that their doors are closing for good Thursday night at 8 p.m. Other stores are not speaking to the media.

Brides in Tulsa, Oklahoma were old on Thursday that they should expect their dresses to be mailed to them. In Tampa, customers were told that if they were unable to pick up their dress today, that they would be sent via FedEx.

One panicked bride entered the Tulsa-area store on Thursday, and left with a free dress. Her wedding is within the month.