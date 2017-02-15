Alanis Morissette robbed of $2M in jewelry

Eric Pfahler
8:13 AM, Feb 15, 2017
2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Alanis Morissette attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Mark Davis
Copyright Getty Images

Thieves stole about $2 million in jewelry from singer Alanis Morissette's home, multiple outlets reported. 

The jewelry was stolen last week from the singer's Los Angeles home, CNN reported. 

Morissette was not at home at the time, according to police. This is not the first time Morissette has been hit by a seven-figure loss. Earlier this year, her ex-manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz admitted to taking more than $5 million from the singer, according to people.com

 

 

Morissette has not commented publicly on the incident, according to People, but she did tweet a positive message.

 

