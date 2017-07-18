Airline refutes report that flatulence caused a plane to be evacuated

Justin Boggs
8:26 PM, Jul 17, 2017
3 hours ago

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 12: American Airlines planes are parked at gates in the Miami International Airport on November 12, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Today, the Justice Department announced it had reached an agreement to permit American Airlines and US Airways to merge, creating the world's biggest airline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
Image copyright 2013 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A viral story spread online on Monday that an American flight 1927 that landed in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday was evacuated due to flatulence was refuted by American Airlines officials, the Raleigh News Observer reported. 

According to the News Observer, passengers on board the flight from Charlotte to Raleigh complained of an odor that was emitted due to a mechanical glitch. Officials pointed out that the odor did not come from a passenger "passing gas."

In an email to the Charlotte Observer, “The plane was not evacuated. (A) medical call came in for someone affected by an odor after the plane deplaned normally,” a Raleigh airport official said.

One report stated that passengers became noxious due to the smell of flatulence on board the plane. A separate report claimed that two crew members experience eye irritation after encountering odors of flatulence.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top