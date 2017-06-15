Actor Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against publisher

Rebel Wilson won a defamation trial after a magazine claimed the Australian actress lied about her age and other personal tidbits.

The defamation case concluded Thursday in Australia, according to The Associated Press, though the award will be decided at a later date.

The six-person jury gave Wilson the verdict over Bauer Media, which publishes Australian magazines Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK.

Wilson is famous for her work on the movies "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect."

"The reason I'm here is not for damages, it's to clear my name," said Wilson, according to AP. "I was hoping the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids and they've done that so for me, it's over in my mind."

Wilson had said the articles cost her movie contracts.