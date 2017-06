Reports indicate that there has been a shooting at a New York City-area hospital.

The incident occurred at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Friday afternoon. Authorities are currently investigating.

The New York Police Department confirmed the reports of a "shooting incident" on Twitter.

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

According to the Associated Press, at least two people have been shot.

Reports indicate the shooter had a long gun hidden in a a long white coat, and was a former employee of the hospital. The NYPD has confirmed that one shooter is deceased.

UPDATE: The shooter is deceased. Several others are injured regarding the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

One shooter is deceased at the hospital. https://t.co/qgRQdwd33j — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) June 30, 2017

