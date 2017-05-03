Active shooter reported at North Lake College in Texas

Cloudy
Screen shot of North Lake College Facebook page.
North Lake College in Irving, Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter situation was reported by local police.
Shots have been fired but there are no reports of injuries, Dallas-based NBCDFW reported. North Lake College is a community college with an enrollment of about 11,000.
Police confirmed the active shooter situation, according to the Irving Police Department's Twitter account.
Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area.— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017
North Lake College, meanwhile, advised students to stay away from the campus.
North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts)— North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.