Active shooter reported at North Lake College in Texas

Scripps National Desk
12:03 PM, May 3, 2017
North Lake College in Irving, Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter situation was reported by local police.

Shots have been fired but there are no reports of injuries, Dallas-based NBCDFW reported. North Lake College is a community college with an enrollment of about 11,000. 

 

Police confirmed the active shooter situation, according to the Irving Police Department's Twitter account.

 

 

North Lake College, meanwhile, advised students to stay away from the campus.

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

