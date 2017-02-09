A Georgia woman was arrested for a Facebook post. Now, she's suing police.

An Augusta, Georgia woman who was arrested for taking shots at her ex-husband on Facebook, is suing Washington County and two police officers — including her ex.

According to the lawsuit, on January 15, 2015, Anne Boyd King asked her ex-husband Officer Corey King, to pick up some medicine for their sick children. When he refused, Anne King posted about the incident on Facebook. Anne Boyd King’s friend, Susan Hines, commented on the post, calling Corey King a “POS.”

Later, Officer King asked Anne King to remove the post, but she refused.

 

A week later, Anne King and Hines were ordered to appear in court for a warrant hearing. The two were later arrested for criminal defamation. After spending four hours in a jail cell, she was bonded out for $1,000.

Now, Anne King is suing her ex-husband, a second police officer and Washington County, claiming she was unlawfully arrested, maliciously prosecuted and her free speech and Fourth Amendment rights were violated.According to WRDW-TV, Hines originally brought the lawsuit to court but eventually dropped out.

King is seeking a jury trial, as well as compensatory damages, punitive damages and court costs.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

