A galaxy not so far away: Disney World planning to build fully immersive Star Wars hotel

That galaxy far, far away is about to get a lot closer for "Star Wars" fans.

Disney on Saturday unveiled plans for a "Star Wars"-inspired hotel, which Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek called "the most experiential" luxury resort they've ever done.

"It's unlike anything that exists today," Chapek said at a panel during D23 Expo, the company's Anaheim-based biennial convention. "It is 100% immersive."

The mock-ups shared by Chapek showed guests in "Star Wars" attire and rooms in which "every single window has a view into space."

The hotel will be built at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

"We feel this could be the start of something very, very big," Chapek said.

There is not yet a target opening date for the "Star Wars" resort.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The announcement about the hotel came after Chapek revealed more details about the "Star Wars"-inspired lands coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, including the official name, "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge.

"The name represents all the unknown adventure [inside the lands]," Chapek said.

Galaxy's Edge will feature two attractions, one that will put riders inside the Millenium Falcon and another will put riders on a Star Destroyer inside a hangar bay.

The 14-acre lands will also feature a cantina and cameos from "Star Wars" characters like BB8, Chewbacca and Captain Rex, a character from Star Tours, a former Disney simulator ride.

Chapek called the lands "a living place" where "your choices matter."

The first expansive look at Galaxy's Edge came at the start of D23, when a model of the land was put on display to the public.

"Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge will open in 2019, first at the Anaheim, California location then in Orlando, Chapek said.

The Parks and Resorts panel followed what was already a "Star Wars"-filled weekend at D23.

Earlier on Saturday, the stars of the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" appeared to present a new behind the scenes look at the making of the film at a star-packed presentation. And on Friday, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher were honored as Disney Legends.

