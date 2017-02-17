'A Day Without Immigrants' forces some McDonald's locations to close

As immigrants marched on Thursday in protest of recent policy proposals by President Donald Trump, a number of stores and shops around America were closed.

While some mom and pop shops opted to close to join the protest, employees at some McDonald's locations walked off the job, causing a few locations to shut down. A number of other McDonald's locations were forced to only accept drive thru orders due to low staffing levels.

On social media, users posted photos of signs alerting customers that the restaurants did not have enough staffing to be open.

Leaders of the 'A Day Without Immigrants' movement encouraged people to not participate in commerce for one day.

#DayWithoutImmigrants Glad to see all these businesses closed. I stand in solidarity. This is Lake Creek @McDonalds in Austin pic.twitter.com/Qk61vGF6wD — RosettaStone❄ (@roAnne) February 16, 2017

Just traipsed three miles for a @McDonalds breakfast only to find it's closed. And I'm totally ok with that. #DayWithoutImmigrants 👏🏻👏🏻 — James McCarthy (@byJamesMcCarthy) February 16, 2017

While some were understanding and supportive of Thursday's protest, others were upset about the disruption the walkout caused.

Due to #DayWithoutImmigrants every McDonalds in my area was either understaffed or closed 😂 this protest has inconvenienced me. 😂 — Le'Anthony (@AntonDeFrance) February 16, 2017

#DayWithoutImmigrants #McDonalds if they're closed for my business today, I can go elsewhere forever #PowerOfThePurse — Rochelle (@puddgyballerina) February 17, 2017

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook.