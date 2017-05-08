6-month-old baby dies after bitten by dog in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 6-month-old baby has died from injuries sustained after being bitten by a dog Monday.



The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at a residence in Las Vegas, which is the home of both the dog and the baby.



Las Vegas police said they were told the dog was a pit bull.



The baby was rushed to Centennial Hospital after the incident but has since died.

"It's an absolute true tragedy," said Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield. "Regardless of how trusting you are of animals you have to make sure you are supervising. You have a family that's going to be grieving for today and the rest of their lives."

Animal Control is investigating.