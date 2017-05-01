4 dead in Topeka shooting

Fair
HI: 71°
LO: 50°
Four people were killed and another injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Topeka, Kansas, police said.
The suspected shooter was among the dead.
The killings happened at a home that is part of a business that provides in-home care to people with special needs. All the victims were male.
The survivor was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police told CNN affiliate WIBW.
Lt. Colleen Stuart of the Topeka Police Department said the home was a "private business providing residential services."
She said the alleged shooter was "associated" with the home but would not elaborate.