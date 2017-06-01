3 men arrested after trying to pay mom for sex with her kids, prosecutor says

Three men were arrested for trying to pay a woman to have sex with her underage children, according to a Washington prosecutor.

The arrests were part of an ongoing police sting in which officers claim to be mothers offering their kids for sex acts to bidders online. Fifteen people have been arrested in the operation so far this year.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison, 35-year-old Daniel Moody and 56-year-old Paul Hobgood were arrested and charged with attempted rape of a child in the first degree, according to Pierce County (Washington) Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

All three are currently locked up at the Pierce County Jail and each faces a $500,000 bail.

According to Lindquist, the men "answered ads online and spoke with an undercover agent they believed was a mother offering her early teen and pre-teen children for sex."

The most recent sting operation netted "hundreds of responses" from potential criminals online, Lindquist said.

