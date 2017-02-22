20 Oscar-winning movies now streaming on Netflix

Why not Netflix and chill with some Oscar winners?
Before the 89th Academy Awards are handed out this weekend to some of the best movies of 2016, take some time to check out some past Oscar-winning movies now streaming on Netflix.
As of Feb. 22, 2017, there were 20 different titles that have won Oscars in the categories of best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress and best documentary available from the streaming service.
Check out the full list of movies below, broken down by Oscar category.
Best Picture
“Gentleman's Agreement” (1947)
"Patton" (1970)
“Amadeus” (1984)
“Braveheart” (1995)
“Shakespeare in Love” (1998)
“No Country For Old Men” (2007)
Best Actor
"The African Queen" (1951) — Winnter: Humphrey Bogart
“To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) — Winner: Gregory Peck
“Patton” (1970) — Winner: George C. Scott
“On Golden Pond” (1981) — Winner: Henry Fonda
“Amadeus” (1984) — Winner: F. Murray Abraham
“Milk” (2008) — Winner: Sean Penn
Best Actress
“On Golden Pond” (1981) — Winner: Katharine Hepburn
“Shakespeare in Love” (1998) — Winner: Gwyneth Paltrow
Best Supporting Actor
“The Paper Chase” (1973) — Winner: John Houseman
“Julia” (1977) — Winner: Jason Robards
"The Usual Suspects" (1995) — Winner: Kevin Spacey
“Good Will Hunting” (1997) — Winner: Robin Williams
“Iris” (2001) — Winner: Jim Broadbent
"No Country For Old Men” (2007) — Winner: Javier Bardem