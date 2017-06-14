27-story tower engulfed in London; officials fear collapse

A 27-story tower is engulfed early Wednesday morning in London as local officials are concerned the entire structure may collapse.

According to local officials posting on social media, 200 firefighters are attempting to put out the blaze which was reported after 1 a.m. local time.

Officials were working to clear the Grenfell Tower, which is said to be an apartment complex.

"I'm 100 metres away and I'm absolutely covered in ash," eyewitness George Clarke told the BBC. "It's so heartbreaking, I've seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can't get out."

The major fire comes just 10 days after a terrorist attack occured in the city.

Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said:,"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.“