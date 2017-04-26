2-year-old girl run over twice in busy street, survives with minor injuries

Video of a little girl running into a busy street in southwest China's Sichuan Province is going viral today. But before you watch, just know that the toddler is okay.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment that all parents fear: A two-year-old child running through a busy street filled with moving cars.

The video shows the girl, wearing a pink coat, as she gets run over by two cars.

After the cars pass, the toddler reappears and is shown lying face down on the ground. At that moment, the girl's grandmother rushes over and takes the child into her arms.

The toddler was immediately sent to a hospital to be checked for injuries. Doctors said that she only suffered minor bruises on her head.

According to the girl's father, the woman was distracted and did not notice her granddaughter running into the street.