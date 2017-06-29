2 officers shot in Texas, nearby college on lockdown

Two officers were in critical condition on Thursday afternoon after they got into a firefight while on patrol in San Antonio, Texas, multiple local outlets report.

According to the Express-News, a suspect began firing at the officers after the officers stepped out of a vehicle just around 3:20 p.m. local time. One of the officers was wounded in the chest, and the other officer was struck in the face.

The officer who was shot in the chest reportedly pulled the other officer to safety during the shootout.

One of the suspects was killed, and another was arrested, the Express-News reported.

Nearby San Antonio College was under a lockdown, but that was lifted around 4:30 p.m. local time.