19-year-old hits lottery jackpot twice in one week

(CNN) -- Who hasn't dreamed of winning the lottery? But winning twice ... in one week ... at 19?

That's what happened to one lucky California teen, Rosa Dominguez.

Dominguez was driving home from Arizona when she stopped at a gas station and bought a few scratch-offs.

One of the $5 scratch-offs turned out to be a winning ticket worth $555,555.

"I was so nervous, I just wanted to cry" Dominguez told the California Lottery.

Just days after winning over half a million dollars, she stopped at a different gas station.

She bought another $5 scratch-off -- and she won again! This time: $100,000.

So, what will this teen do with her $655,555 winnings?

What many of us would -- teen or not: go shopping and buy a new car.

