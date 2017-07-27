18-year-old killed on Ohio State Fair ride was a Marine recruit

Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 1:05PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 12:18PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 11:41AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:39AM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Heat Advisory issued July 27 at 3:17AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:41PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:00PM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:51AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Tulsa, Wagoner
Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 2:33AM CDT expiring July 27 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole
The 18-year-old killed on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night was a U.S. Marine recruit, according to the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Charleston, WV.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Poolee Tyler Jarrell's family and all those affected by his loss," a statement from Public Affairs Chief Sgt. Caitlin Brink said. "The Marines are greatly saddened by this tragedy. We are truly proud to have known him as one of the brave few willing to step up and serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps."
Jarrell was scheduled to attend basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina next summer, Brink said. The young man hoped to become a combat engineer.
He enlisted only five days before he died.
State officials said the "Fire Ball" ride had been inspected earlier in the day before it "malfunctioned" at 7:24 p.m. Videos initially posted on Twitter, showed part of the ride breaking off mid-swing and throwing riders through the air.
In addition to Jarrell, of Columbus, seven other people were injured: Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg; Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus; Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus; Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala; Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus; Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus; and a 14-year-old male victim whose name will not be released.
Dr. David Evans of OSU Medical Center, which received three patients from the incident, said "multiple passengers were ejected at high speed" from the ride, traveled at least 20-30 feet and then "crashed at a significant distance from the ride."
"The fair is about the best things in life, and then tonight with this accident, it becomes a terrible, terrible tragedy," Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Wednesday night.
Kasich ordered all rides at the fair be shut down pending inspections.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was investigating the incident. Ride inspectors with the Ohio Department of Agriculture were also working to inspect all the rides again, department Director David Daniels said.