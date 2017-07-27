18-year-old killed on Ohio State Fair ride was a Marine recruit

The 18-year-old killed on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night was a U.S. Marine recruit, according to the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Charleston, WV.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Poolee Tyler Jarrell's family and all those affected by his loss," a statement from Public Affairs Chief Sgt. Caitlin Brink said. "The Marines are greatly saddened by this tragedy. We are truly proud to have known him as one of the brave few willing to step up and serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps."

Jarrell was scheduled to attend basic training at Parris Island in South Carolina next summer, Brink said. The young man hoped to become a combat engineer.

He enlisted only five days before he died.

State officials said the "Fire Ball" ride had been inspected earlier in the day before it "malfunctioned" at 7:24 p.m. Videos initially posted on Twitter, showed part of the ride breaking off mid-swing and throwing riders through the air.

In addition to Jarrell, of Columbus, seven other people were injured: Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg; Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus; Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus; Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala; Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus; Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus; and a 14-year-old male victim whose name will not be released.

Dr. David Evans of OSU Medical Center, which received three patients from the incident, said "multiple passengers were ejected at high speed" from the ride, traveled at least 20-30 feet and then "crashed at a significant distance from the ride."