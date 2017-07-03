12 internet, texting acronyms every parent should know

DENVER -- We all remember the days of "ASL," and "BRB," and most parents think that having a handle on "LOL," "RN" and "IKR" is "legit."

Unfortunately, kids always seem to be a step beyond when it comes to these kinds of things. Here's a good example: "1174." Do you know what "1174" stands for? Neither did I. It apparently means "party location" (yeah, I don't know why either).

Or how 'bout "KPC"? No, it's not the acronym for some leftist political movement. It means "Keeping Parents Clueless." After this list, however, you won't be as much.



Here some of the most used internet slang used by teens these days. Learn them by heart and pay attention every time your child uses it; it could keep them -- and you -- out of trouble.

1. IWSN - I want sex now

2. GNOC - Get naked on camera

3. CU46 - See you for sex

4. 53X - Sex

5. 9 - Parent watching (This one could also take the form of "CD9" -- Code 9)

6. 99 - Parent gone

7. (L)MIRL - Let's meet in real life

8. 8 - Oral sex

9. IPN - I'm posting naked

10. LH6 - Let's have sex

11. WTTP - Want to trade pictures?

12. GYPO - Get your pants off

CNN contributed to this report.