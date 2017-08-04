Teen killed, three others hurt when tree falls on car in Maryland

TIMONIUM, Md. - Baltimore County fire officials confirm that a 14-year-old girl is dead after a tree fell on her car in Timonium, Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

Police said just after 5:30 p.m. local time emergency crews were called to a crash.

Arriving officers found a tree on top of a Hyundai Sonata with four people inside. The Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company used a crane to remove the tree with the help of a landscaper.

A 14-year-old in the back seat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other girls, ages 13 and 16 were hurt and taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver, the mother of the teen who was killed, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A strong line of storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon causing numerous downed trees.

Police are investigating.