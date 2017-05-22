National Weather Service Tulsa confirms seven tornadoes in northeastern Oklahoma May 18

Fair
HI: 77°
LO: 56°
The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least seven tornadoes touched down in northeastern Oklahoma May 18.
Three of the tornadoes touched down in Wagoner County, two in Muskogee County and two in Cherokee County. The strongest of the tornadoes touched down in Muskogee and was rated as an EF-2.
Here is the latest information on the tornadoes that occurred last Thursday night. #okwx https://t.co/6R1qBe1xHI— NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) May 22, 2017
