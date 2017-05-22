National Weather Service Tulsa confirms seven tornadoes in northeastern Oklahoma May 18

7:44 AM, May 22, 2017
The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least seven tornadoes touched down in northeastern Oklahoma May 18.

Three of the tornadoes touched down in Wagoner County, two in Muskogee County and two in Cherokee County. The strongest of the tornadoes touched down in Muskogee and was rated as an EF-2. 

