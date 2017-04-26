National Weather Service: Tornado responsible for damage in Holdenville

11:53 AM, Apr 26, 2017

The National Weather Service says a tornado is responsible for damage in Holdenville.

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. -- The National Weather Service says a tornado is responsible for damage in Holdenville.

The storm knocked down several trees in the town, blew out windows and tore off roofs.

The National Weather Service also says the twister damaged a Walmart in the town.

No injuries have been reported.

