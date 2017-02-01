Hillary Clinton to write book

Scripps National Desk
9:21 AM, Feb 1, 2017
9:27 AM, Feb 1, 2017

Hillary Clinton, speaking in public Thursday for one of the first times since losing the presidential election a month ago, called the proliferation of fake news "an epidemic."

POOL
CNN

Former presidential candidate, senator, first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has plans to pen a book.

It will be a collection of personal essays that touch on her experiences through the 2016 presidential campaign.

The book is untitled and expected to publish this fall.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top