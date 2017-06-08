Follow live: Ex-FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee
Scripps National Desk , CNN , Scripps Washington Bureau
7:39 AM, Jun 8, 2017
Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump last month, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. The hearing is to determine whether Comey was influenced by Trump to drop investigations into his ties with Russia.
THIS PROGRAM IS NOT YET LIVE Airing live at 10 a.m. EDT; check back