Muskogee Schools budget cuts could eliminate upper grades at Benjamin Franklin Science Academy

Corley Peel
3:25 PM, May 2, 2017
MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- School leaders said the district is considering to move the 7th and 8th graders from the Benjamin Franklin Science Academy to save the district $1 million dollars in budget cuts.

Officials said the proposal would move roughly 90 students from Ben Franklin to Alice Robertson Junior High.

Right now the magnet school holds Pre-K through 8th grade students. Officials said closing the upper grades will cut an administrative position and move teacher positions through attrition.

They said this move could save the district $209,000 dollars.

School leaders tell 2 Works For You, right now the move is just a consideration, nothing is set and stone yet. The district will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 8th at 6:00 pm.

