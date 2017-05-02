Muskogee Schools budget cuts could eliminate upper grades at Benjamin Franklin Science Academy

Fair
MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- School leaders said the district is considering to move the 7th and 8th graders from the Benjamin Franklin Science Academy to save the district $1 million dollars in budget cuts.
Officials said the proposal would move roughly 90 students from Ben Franklin to Alice Robertson Junior High.
Right now the magnet school holds Pre-K through 8th grade students. Officials said closing the upper grades will cut an administrative position and move teacher positions through attrition.
They said this move could save the district $209,000 dollars.
School leaders tell 2 Works For You, right now the move is just a consideration, nothing is set and stone yet. The district will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 8th at 6:00 pm.
