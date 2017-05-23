Muskogee Co. Sheriff's Office releases composite sketch of man wanted for assaulting deputy

MUSKOGEE, OKLA-- The Muskogee County Sheriff’s office released a composite sketch on Tuesday, for one of the men they believe brutally assaulted a deputy two weeks ago.

Police said the wanted man is roughly 6 feet tall, is muscular and has short black hair. They said he also has a scar under his right eye.

Investigators believe he’s the driver of the dark Ford Expedition the deputy checked on after noticing the car was parked in the middle of Wainwright Road two weeks ago.

Investigators said as the deputy approached the car, the driver got out and started walking towards the deputy. They said the suspect refused to follow the deputies commands, then started attacking the deputy.

That’s when investigators said another man got out of the car and also began assaulting the deputy. They said the deputy was beaten and strangled before being knocked unconscious.

Investigators said the only description the deputy could get of the second suspect is that he is a black male. However, they’re hoping someone will recognize the picture of the driver and bring him to justice.



“Anything of that photo or anything that we put on the flyer that could trigger something, we’re wanting to get all calls,” said Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier.

The Sheriff said the deputy is doing well and he is ready to come back to work.

There is also a $2,500 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Anyone who recognizes the wanted man or has information about the crime is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-687-0202.

