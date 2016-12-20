More than 100 Tulsa families in need receive refurbished computers from Tulsa Police

TULSA - PC Power along with the Tulsa Police Department partnered together to help provide more than 100 desktop computers for at-risk students and their families this holiday season.

The "North Pole Computer Project", started by TPD Officer Glenn DeWeese, was created to help level the technological gap many students face within inner city public schools and since the program's first year in 2003 more than 1000 families have been given computers.

PC Power coordinator, Karen Ford, says the simple convenience of having access to a home computer can make a big difference for students.

"Schools do all their homework online now and reports, all that stuff. The children don't have to go to the library spend hours on the computer. They can have it in their home and it's much more effective." Ford said.

Police officers from all over Tulsa spent the day carrying computer equipment to deliver to families awarded with donated desktops.

Teacher at Burroughs Elementary, Miranda Moore, was one of the many recipients awarded a desktop computer for her children and says a little computer time goes a long way for students during the school year.

"Hey, you can work on this website 20 minutes a day makes a lot of difference and when they come back to school and learned this site when they were at home because they do have access to that technology." Moore said.

