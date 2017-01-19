Inauguration: What you need to know

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shortly after 11 a.m. CT, the United States will be under the command of it's 45th President.

Donald Trump will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts using Abraham Lincoln's inauguration Bible. He will then give his inaugural address.

Inauguration ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m., and activities continue into the evening. We will live stream the day's ceremonies in our app and on our website.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS ON INAUGURATION DAY

The inauguration has become a sort of spectacle that requires months and months of detailed planning. So, what does it take to pull off the peaceful transition of power?

WHAT REALLY HAPPENS AT THE INAUGURATION

When President and Mrs. Obama leave the White House at approximately 10 a.m. to head to the Capitol, the orchestrated chaos will be going on behind the scenes in the residence to get it ready for Mr. and Mrs. Trump.

HOW THE WHITE HOUSE PREPARES FOR THE NEXT PRESIDENT

Festivities have begun around Washington D.C. Some of the best ways to take it all in is through photography.

PHOTO GALLERY: INAUGURATION 2017 AROUND WASHINGTON DC

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: