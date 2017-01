TULSA -- The parents of an Oklahoma State student found dead in his apartment last week have set up a scholarship in his honor.

The goal set on a GoFundMe page is $5,000. So far, more than $1,800 has been raised for the Andrew Steadley memorial scholarship.

RELATED: Oklahoma State University student found dead inside Stillwater apartment

The Medical Examiners office has not yet released the cause of Steadley's death. Click here for more information on the scholarship, or to donate/

