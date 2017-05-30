Memorial Park Cemetery honors the fallen all day long this Memorial Day in Tulsa

TULSA - Monday the Memorial Park Cemetery celebrated its single biggest day of the year, Memorial Day.

“These veterans, some of them have been here a long time," said Roy, a 42-year employee at the cemetery.

He and his team have spent a full year preparing for families to come to the cemetery and honor their loved ones properly.

He calls Memorial Day their Super Bowl.

“They’ve earned that you know, and they’re entitled to that," he said.

And the cemetery was full of families and individuals leaving flags, flowers and prayers at the tombstones of their loved ones.

“You know they’re hurting, [and] you can hurt with them. And that seems to help them.”

In one of those families was KaTonya Samuels, eager to tell her family's story.

“I didn’t have to do it, somebody came in my place to do it for me. They did it for all of us," she said of her uncle's sacrifice.

The family came out not only to celebrate him but four generations of veterans.

“He was just honored to do it. Because he loved his country and his family," she said. “He was so sweet. He was really country and had the most beautiful hair."

She said she doesn't come to the cemetery to feel her uncle's presence, but God's, and to remember why today is a celebration.

“Just think about how privileged and blessed we are, and that things aren’t as bad as we think they are."

Reciting the scripture her uncle lived by, Psalm 91.

“I will deliver and honor him, over a long life I will satisfy him and show my salvation."

