Man leaves wife chilling voicemail during Muskogee storm

Families still displaced after storms - MUSKOGEE, OKLA-- The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Muskogee First Baptist Church where they said 10 people are staying.
The Sanders Family said the storm destroyed their apartment Thursday night. They’ve been living at the shelter for the past two days until they can get back on their feet. David Sanders said he was with his friend and 18 month old at the apartment when the storm hit. While his wife, Courtney Sanders said she was out of town. Courtney said she knew right away she had to rush home to see her family and to save her baby boy. Although her phone was dead, David said he tried calling her and accidentally left a chilling voicemail that captured the chaos of the storm.
David Sanders Voicemail Recording: “Oh please lord let my wife be okay, please let my wife be okay. Please.”
“I’ve tried to protect my son from everything his entire life and he’s only 18 months old but I wasn’t there to protect him when he really needed me,” said Courtney Sanders.
The Sanders said they don’t know where they will go next, but they’re just thankful they’re family is safe.