Man dies following Tulsa crash on December 17; 20-year-old charged with DUI in three-vehicle crash
2:04 PM, Dec 26, 2016
TULSA -- One man has died a little more than a week after a three-vehicle accident involving a suspected DUI driver.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 40-year-old John Holata has died following the crash that occurred on December 17. Troopers say Megan Hobbs, 20, was allegedly driving under the influence and going the wrong way on I-244 when she crashed into a Dodge Ram being driven by Holata.