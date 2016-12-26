Man dies following Tulsa crash on December 17; 20-year-old charged with DUI in three-vehicle crash

TULSA -- One man has died a little more than a week after a three-vehicle accident involving a suspected DUI driver.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 40-year-old John Holata has died following the crash that occurred on December 17. Troopers say Megan Hobbs, 20, was allegedly driving under the influence and going the wrong way on I-244 when she crashed into a Dodge Ram being driven by Holata.

Moments later, a Hyundai Elantra driven by 61-year-old Cheryl Hopkins crashed into Holata's truck.

Hobbs was pinned for just over 20 minutes, while Holata and a passenger in his vehicle, Kasey Rosson, 36, were pinned for about 14 minutes.

Troopers say Hopkins was also pinned for a short time.

