Make a Wish child gets V.I.P. treatment aboard a flight, passengers donate more than $1,400

TULSA-- A Claremore family got a heartwarming surprise aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Tulsa to Houston.

It was the first leg of their journey to Orlando-- where 6-year-old-Logan Thaxton was going to fulfill his wish of meeting Mickey Mouse.

The passengers donated more than $1,400 to Logan and his family.

