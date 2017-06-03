London Police say they are dealing with a van veering into crowd on London Bridge

LONDON (NBC News) - Police are clearing people away from the London Bridge after a van reportedly crashed into pedestrians.CNN and BBC said witnesses reported the van directly hitting people. The incident occurred Saturday on the London Bridge, the BBC reported.

Several people are being treated for injuries, according to reports.

There has been an incident on London Bridge, London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday night.

"We are dealing with an incident on London Bridge," said London Police.

Some reports say about 15-20 people may have been struck by a vehicle that veered onto the sidewalk of the bridge.

When 2 Works for You has more information we will bring that to you on air, on the web and on our app.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: