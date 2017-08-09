Youth Services of Tulsa offering over 200 Safe Place lcoations

TULSA -- It’s an unbearable thought — a child stuck in an abusive home with nowhere to go.

But that doesn't always have to be the case thanks to Youth Services of Tulsa's “Safe Place” program.

You may have seen the yellow signs sporting the logo around town at your neighborhood Quik Trip or fire station, however what you may not know is this sign stands for courage, and is the first step to a child's decision to get help.

It takes bravery.

“Reaching out for help for an adult is difficult, “ Sarah Beers, Safe Place program coordinator at Youth Services Tulsa, said. “Reaching out as a child, I am sure that is quite frightening."

A child, trapped in a living nightmare can take a stance to make it stop.

“For a lot of these young people, its’ their first time that they get to have any power and control in their own safety,” Beers said.

Because for children in crisis, enough should always be enough

“This isn't just a YST issue, this is a Tulsa issue,” Beers said.

And Youth Services of Tulsa is making sure every child knows they can escape their nightmares, by offering “More than a Safe Place”.

“We have safe places at fire stations, at EMSA… and any of the libraries during their operating hours,”

Safe Places are also found at fire stations, Quik Trip’s and through Tulsa Transit.

Employees guarding these signs at over 200 locations are professionally trained to calm a child in need.

“Those individuals are there and they are looking for children that might fit into the description of maybe they need help,” Beers said.

That average store clerk, bus driver or librarian, actually isn't so average. They're a bridge, closing the gap to protecting the children of Tulsa.

And their hearts are full of active compassion.

“[These are] people who are active parts of our community that have seen the need for young people who are experiencing crisis,” Beers said.

But the crisis, unfortunately will continue, forcing these signs to continue pop up around town. Because the youth will always need our help, so they can shape our future.

YST is always looking for volunteers and donations and you can help. I benefit for the cause will be held on Aug. 10, and you can find more details here.

