Youth on Guard reenacts Arlington's Changing of the Guard at Floral Haven Cemetery

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - This Memorial Day weekend Oklahoma's Starbase Composite Squadron's "Youth on Guard" participated in a long-time tradition at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow.
The team of young Civil Air Patrol cadets re-enacted Arlington's Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Every half hour, Youth on Guard performed the 80-year-old ritual in front of an audience. The Civil Air Patrol spokesperson said this is the only team in the nation authorized by Arlington's third infantry to do the re-enactment.
During the weekend, the cadets were also responsible for maintaining the more than 4,000 U.S. flags at the cemetery as part of "flag patrol".