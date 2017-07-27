Women open art gallery in Wagoner County, plan to donate part of profits to four different causes

TAYLOR FERRY, Okla. -- A new gallery in Wagoner County puts beautiful works of art on the display, but the sales will benefit more than just the talented people who created them.

Donna Shade Brown opened the Wolf Clan Art Gallery & Boutique two months ago in a building renovated by her friend, Deborah Drager. The two now have artwork for sale from more than 30 artists, who make everything from paintings to pieces of jewelry.

"After I retired," Brown said, "it was kind of like what do I do now? I'm doing something that I love and (something) that makes a difference."

"It is proven that art heals and the creative energy of art can make a difference," Drager added. "That's what we want to do here and touch not only the artists and the creators, but the people who view it."

The artists have agreed that a portion of whatever they sell at the gallery will be split among four causes close to the owners' hearts.

Brown said those include domestic violence and suicide prevention as well as diabetes research after she was diagnosed earlier this year. "We're trying to give back because we have blessed," Brown said.

Drager survived a bout with breast cancer, so some of the money will go to help other cancer victims.

"I think (artists) have been given the gift of creativity," Drager said, "so they love to give and they love to share and inspire other people."

The gallery may only be a couple of months old, but the owners expect to keep growing their contributions to their chosen causes.

"Right now it's not very much," Brown said, "but hopefully it'll be a lot more."

The Wolf Clan Art Gallery & Boutique is located close to Lake Fort Gibson at 33914 Hwy. 51 in Wagoner.

