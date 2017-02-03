Woman tries to break into several homesand cop car, taken into custody

TULSA - Police arrested a woman who they say tried to break into several houses and a police car Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tulsa Police received a frantic phone call from a home owner in the area of 800 S. St Louis stating someone was trying to break into her home.

The home owner said someone was trying to break into her house and that she attempting to protect her two children who were in the dwelling. She told police that she retrieved a handgun and shot at the woman who was attempting to get in through the children's bedroom window.

As the shots rang out, the suspect moved on in the neighborhood and tried breaking into other houses and a police car. None of the attempts were successful and Heather Ward was found after a search by police. She was arrested and taken to Tulsa County Jail for booking after some medical attention.

Police said she wasn't shot, but had some injuries from possibly broken glass at houses she tried to burglarize.

No one else was injured during the crimes, police said.

