Woman survives auto-ped hit and run incident in east Tulsa
11:30 AM, May 14, 2017
Share Article
A woman told Tulsa Police that she was on the phone with 9-1-1 Sunday when she was hit by a vehicle pulling a trailer that she said she owns.
Officers responded to a call near Admiral and Yale at about 5:45 a.m. to investigate a reported auto-pedestrian hit and run.
The victim told police she was on the phone with a dispatcher to report that she had located her stolen property at the location in the 4100 block of E. Admiral.
According to a TPD report, the victim said the suspect was in a black GMC Envoy pulling a trailer with a four-wheeler on the trailer. The suspect fled the scene after, according to a witness, "running over the victim twice."
The suspect was believed to be headed to the Jenks area, TPD says. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
Any other witnesses to the crime or anyone with knowledge of the incident are asked to contact Tulsa Police.