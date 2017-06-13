Woman stabbed under Main Street overpass

Tulsa--

A woman has multiple stab wounds after police say a man attacked her in downtown Tulsa.

Officers say around 11:35, they responded to beneath the overpass at Archer and Main Street.

They say the woman was sleeping under the bridge when a man attempted to sexually assault her.

When she woke up, they say the suspect stabbed her seven times.

The victim managed to get away from the man and run to a nearby bar for help.

Paramedics transported her to a hospital for treatment. Officers believe she will recover from her injuries.

Police are now searching for the man responsible.

