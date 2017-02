Woman stabbed overnight in north Tulsa after fight at bus stop

TULSA -- A woman is in stable condition at an area hospital after a stabbing overnight in north Tulsa.

Officials said an off-duty Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy saw a woman collapse around 10:30 p.m. near Pine and Peoria.

Officials said the woman suffered a stab wound to the chest after a fight at a nearby bus stop.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

