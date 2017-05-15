Woman pnched, robbed in north Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police

Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in north Tulsa Sunday night.

The victim told police that she met the suspect to sell merchandise when the woman punched her and took the items.

The robbery happened on North Rockford Avenue and East 26th Place North.

