Woman killed in Tulsa hit-and-run

Tulsa--

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in midtown.

Officers say at 11:57 PM Monday, a driver hit the woman at East 47th Street and South Harvard Avenue, then drove off from the scene.

They say the woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Right now, investigators aren't sure who the woman was and can only speculate on her age.

They describe her as a black woman between 20 and 30 years old.

Furthermore, investigators don't have any clues on a suspect vehicle, but they did find a Buick emblem next to the woman's body.

