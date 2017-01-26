Woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 20 near Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. - A woman is dead after a head-on collision just west of Collinsville around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police say 66-year-old Diane McKinney of Sperry was killed after a pickup driven by 52-year-old Leslie Ray Thompson of Collinsville crossed the center line and hit her Dodge Stratus on Highway 20 near Memorial.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was transported to St. John Hospital and is in stable condition, according to Collinsville Police.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

