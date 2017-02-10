Woman injured by hit-and-run driver near Chandler Park

TULSA - A woman was transported to an area hospital after being hit by a hit-and-run driver early Friday.

Berryhill Fire officials say the woman may have been riding a bike when she was struck near 31st and 57th West Ave. around 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters say her injuries are not life-threatening.

