TULSA -- A woman is in jail, and a man is now in serious condition after an early morning stabbing in north Tulsa.

Police said they responded to a domestic call near Newton Place and 91st East Avenue. They said they found a man with a stab wound to his torso.

The victim told police that Crystal Doby, 32, stabbed him during an argument. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, and police said he is now in serious condition after surgery.

Police said several children witnessed the stabbing, and those kids are now staying with family members in the neighborhood.

Police booked Doby into jail for domestic violence assault with a dangerous weapon.

