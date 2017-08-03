Woman faces negligent homicide charge in death of her husband, Sean Cookson

TAHLEQUAH -- The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office has filed a misdemeanor charge against 24-year-old Cassandra Cookson in the death of her husband Sean, a former Craig County Sheriff deputy.

Hundreds travel Highway 82 on a daily basis. Some either on their way to work or headed home. But 23-year-old Sean Cookson never made it to either.

Cookson had only been a deputy for 18 days. The morning of Feb. 22, his wife Cassandra, who is an Adair police officer, rear ended a car that was stopped along Highway 82.

“I had ridden with her plenty of times before, and Sean would always be like, ‘Hey babe slow down, like all the time.’ I guess his fears were justified," childhood friend Darius Madison said.

"There’s no reason to go 90 plus miles per hour on any road really especially on a foggy morning when you can’t really see anything, a family friend said.

A crash report says the couples' vehicle then crossed the center line and hit another car head on.

“He was a great guy, would have been a great father and then that had to happen," Madison said. "So he’s not going to get that chance, that’s what hurts me.”

The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office says Cookson's wife was traveling over 90 miles an hour. The speed limit is 65.

“I’m glad that charges were filed because it shows that people are starting to pay attention to things that people aren’t doing that they’re supposed to be doing," a family friend said.



Cookson died from his injuries five days later on Feb. 27.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, nobody wanted it to happen," Madison said.

As cars continue to drive this highway, for some, Sean Cookson will be in the back of their mind.

2 Works for You reached out to Cookson's wife. Our calls weren't returned.

The DA's office expects the arraignment later this week.

