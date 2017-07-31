Woman drowns after slipping into water at Ft. Gibson Lake

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. -- One person has died after slipping into Gibson lake.

Authorities say Enilda Fuentes-Ramos and her friends were walking in the lake when she slipped and dragged her friends underwater.

A bystander was able to rescue and revive Ramos’ friends, but authorities say Ramos was pronounced dead after being transported to the Mayes County Medical Center.

