Woman dies as a passenger in stolen car involved in police chase

TULSA - A woman has died in a high speed police chase in north Tulsa; she was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that crashed during the pursuit, police say.

Tulsa Police were called by Sperry Police to help in the pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling from near Sperry into the city limits of Tulsa on north Peoria. A witness flagged down TPD and said the stolen vehicle was seen leaving the road at about 35th St. N. Peoria Ave. and crashing into a deeply wooded area.

Officers say a 14-year-old girl was driving the stolen vehicle, and her 29-year-old passenger, Jessica Lynn Powell of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenaged girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police reports.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

